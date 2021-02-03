BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BP has a payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BP to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

BP stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,340,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,049,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $37.78.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.99.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

