BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Trading Up 16.7%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,105,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 396,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

