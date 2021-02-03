Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) (LON:BMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.73

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) (LON:BMS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $147.73 and traded as high as $194.20. Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) shares last traded at $189.50, with a volume of 26,446 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £60.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.73.

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (BMS.L) Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

