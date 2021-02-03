Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Trading Up 5.1%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 742,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,052,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.37.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.