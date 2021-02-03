Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Trading Up 5.1%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.17. Approximately 742,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,052,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 569.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

