Brave Bison Group plc (BBSN.L) (LON:BBSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.59

Shares of Brave Bison Group plc (BBSN.L) (LON:BBSN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02), with a volume of 1981316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £9.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Brave Bison Group plc (BBSN.L) (LON:BBSN)

Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides an online video distribution and marketing network. It helps content owners, operators, brands, publishers, and advertisers to build and engage online audiences; and enables its clients to commercialize their content to audiences on various online video platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Snapchat.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brave Bison Group plc (BBSN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brave Bison Group plc (BBSN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.