Bread (BRD) Trading 33.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Bread has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and $6.55 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

