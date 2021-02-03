Breaking Data Corp. (BKD.V) (CVE:BKD) Shares Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (BKD.V) (CVE:BKD) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 45,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a market cap of C$20.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70.

Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.

