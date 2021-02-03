Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.81

Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) (LON:BREE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.81 and traded as high as $86.00. Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) shares last traded at $84.80, with a volume of 1,720,591 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BREE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group plc (BREE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

