Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Trading Down 7.5%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 4,083,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,667,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $8,956,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

