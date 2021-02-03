Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.81.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at $42,034,680.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

