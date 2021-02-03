Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,300 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 708,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day moving average of $149.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 129.76, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at $42,034,680.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $106,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 186,030 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.4% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 254,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $10,905,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.