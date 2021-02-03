Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,034,680.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $159.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.