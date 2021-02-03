Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Trading 3.6% Higher

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Get Brilliant Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brilliant Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Brilliant Acquisition were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company. It focuses on acquiring; engaging in share exchange and share reconstruction; purchasing the assets; entering into contractual arrangements; and engaging in similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.