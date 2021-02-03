Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

VTOL opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 99,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $2,237,973.15. Insiders sold a total of 802,279 shares of company stock worth $18,251,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

