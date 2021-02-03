Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,066.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,778,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

AVGO stock traded down $11.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.84. 114,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $476.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

