Brokerages Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report sales of $1.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. Altimmune reported sales of $580,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $7.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $212.60 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $459.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $176,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $578.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.51.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

