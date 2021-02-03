Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of ABCB opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In related news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,403,000 after buying an additional 230,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,762,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 54,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

