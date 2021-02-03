Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 2,506,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,788. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

