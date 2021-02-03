Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NET. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock worth $86,462,715. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NET traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.26. 111,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,288. Cloudflare has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.94 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

