Brokerages Anticipate Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have commented on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Shares of LQDA remained flat at $$2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. 16,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,340. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,825,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,531,917. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,445,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 227,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 70,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 48,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

