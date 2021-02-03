Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Pharmacare in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

