Brokers Issue Forecasts for Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V)’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) (CVE:PTQ) – M Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.58.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.46. Protech Home Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$231.29 million and a PE ratio of 137.33.

Protech Home Medical Corp. (PTQ.V) Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

