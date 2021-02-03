Brokers Issue Forecasts for Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 457.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,959.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $80,324.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 416,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,898,099.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $191,007 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

