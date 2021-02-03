Brokers Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$65.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.60.

TSE:TRP opened at C$55.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.82 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,929.76. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

