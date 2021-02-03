Brokers Offer Predictions for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

FFNW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $121.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of First Financial Northwest as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.