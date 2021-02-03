Brokers Offer Predictions for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MSBI opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 759,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,879 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 382,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 159,390 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 136,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 85,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

