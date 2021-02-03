Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 5.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,984,000 after acquiring an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

BAM stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 242,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,040. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,081.79 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

