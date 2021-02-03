Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,079.33 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

