Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target on the stock.

BEP stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $152,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 147.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

