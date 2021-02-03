Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading Down 8.3%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.57 and last traded at $77.58. 1,398,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,406,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.

The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

