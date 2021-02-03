Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Trading Down 8.3%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.57 and last traded at $77.58. 1,398,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,406,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.
BRKS has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.78.
The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60.
In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
