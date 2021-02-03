BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.51 Million

Brokerages predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce $63.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.77 million. BRP Group reported sales of $36.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $234.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.67 million to $236.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $464.94 million, with estimates ranging from $384.06 million to $526.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.28 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

BRP stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.65 million, a PE ratio of -37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.