BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.53. 77,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 116,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.91 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

