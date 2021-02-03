Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,295,500 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,678,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,477.5 days.

Shares of BDWBF opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.27.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

