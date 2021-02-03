Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Up 6.1%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.18. 502,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 860,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $74.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

