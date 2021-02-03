Bunge (BG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BG opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. Bunge has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $73.49.

Get Bunge alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.