Bytom Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.59 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $104.71 million and approximately $35.59 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00419915 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,653,426,262 coins and its circulating supply is 1,406,141,332 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

