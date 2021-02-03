Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

