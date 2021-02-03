CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.42 million and $135,148.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for about $58.67 or 0.00155471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00066120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.01092048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00046447 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00040689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.53 or 0.04628419 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019861 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,185 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

