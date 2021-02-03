Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Trading 6% Higher

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.41. 235,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 322,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,979.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cactus by 341.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 54.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cactus by 75.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

