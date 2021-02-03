Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Update

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 156,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Caesarstone by 376.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $123.92 million for the quarter.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

