CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CAIXY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 134,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

