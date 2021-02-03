CaixaPay (CXP) Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00243352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039079 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

