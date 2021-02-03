Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Shares Up 6.4%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.17. 906,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,020,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLBS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

The company has a market cap of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

