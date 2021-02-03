Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,479 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

