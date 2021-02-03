Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Masimo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $264.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.06. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

