Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

ASAN stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

