Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,457 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Shares of POOL opened at $357.30 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

