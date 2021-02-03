Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.68.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

