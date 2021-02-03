Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of CHW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.04.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.