Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 43,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,583. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
